General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Lessened by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,323 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in General Electric by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 14,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in General Electric by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 297,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 79,421 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 189,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 11.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 720,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 75,923 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $6.25 to $6.81 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.02.

GE stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $7.46. 1,717,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,827,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.92. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

