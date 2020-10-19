General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives $63.41 Consensus PT from Brokerages

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.41.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB upgraded shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,480.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in General Mills by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in General Mills by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.20. The company had a trading volume of 12,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,002. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.15. General Mills has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

