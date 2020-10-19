Gerresheimer’s (GRRMF) Sell Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

GRRMF stock remained flat at $$111.63 during mid-day trading on Monday. Gerresheimer has a 52-week low of $71.41 and a 52-week high of $116.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.81.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

