GET Protocol (GET) Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last Week

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $63,184.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GET Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00002647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and Liquid. During the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00037746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008597 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $572.94 or 0.04924411 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00030976 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001841 BTC.

GET is a token. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here

GET Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

