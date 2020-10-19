GFG Capital LLC Acquires 821 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,672 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.8% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.01. The company had a trading volume of 65,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,045,206. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $388.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.