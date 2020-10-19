GFG Capital LLC Acquires New Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 146.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.02. The company had a trading volume of 561,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,373,620. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.22. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DKNG. Stephens began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.48.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $78,579,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

