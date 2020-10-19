GFG Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,111 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,810,470,000 after buying an additional 5,654,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41,127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,377 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,827,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $817,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,755 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,105,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $621,353,000 after purchasing an additional 702,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 760,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $224,339,000 after purchasing an additional 503,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,271,985.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,336 shares of company stock worth $14,928,276. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $2.68 on Monday, hitting $327.22. 32,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,233,312. The company has a market capitalization of $313.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $333.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.68.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

