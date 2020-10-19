GFG Capital LLC Buys 11,176 Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,176 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 188.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 34,406 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 325.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 132,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 101,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. HSBC cut Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

Shares of CCL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 338,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,218,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Glasier bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,294.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

