GFG Capital LLC Buys 486 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,055 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,581,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,390,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 320.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $348.06. 12,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,524. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $336.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.55. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $399.90. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LULU. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BNP Paribas cut Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $347.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.76.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

