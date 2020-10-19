GFG Capital LLC Buys 553 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,383 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $834,996,000 after buying an additional 2,478,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,493,360,000 after buying an additional 2,267,217 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,885,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amgen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after buying an additional 501,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.66 on Monday, reaching $234.06. 21,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871,369. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.88. The firm has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.08.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

