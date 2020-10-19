GFG Capital LLC Buys New Stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)

GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $269,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $1,910,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 5.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 215,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.72. The stock had a trading volume of 453,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,002,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.90. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.63.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($5.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 million. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 75.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMC. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

