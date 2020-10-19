GFG Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

GFG Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,387 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,745,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,319,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,846,010,000 after buying an additional 528,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,001,335,000 after buying an additional 2,578,161 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,533,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,146,169,000 after buying an additional 2,841,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100,593 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $923,496,000 after buying an additional 359,477 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE ABT traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,147,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.17 billion, a PE ratio of 63.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.58 and a 200 day moving average of $96.39. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price objective on Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,771 shares of company stock worth $12,220,943 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.