GFG Capital LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

GFG Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,331 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.5% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $55,241,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,785,779,000 after buying an additional 929,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,565,183,000 after buying an additional 849,675 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $397,526,000 after buying an additional 751,429 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in NVIDIA by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,033,456 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $391,772,000 after buying an additional 558,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,320 shares of company stock worth $87,129,970. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $551.63. 80,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,119,043. The company’s 50-day moving average is $521.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.87. The company has a market cap of $340.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. 140166 increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.49.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

