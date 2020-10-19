GFG Capital LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

GFG Capital LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,938 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 0.9% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6,598.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,572,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,749 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Adobe by 94.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,646,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $707,710,000 after acquiring an additional 799,163 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Adobe by 70.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,853,168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $806,703,000 after acquiring an additional 765,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,565,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.10.

Adobe stock traded up $1.79 on Monday, hitting $504.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,111. The firm has a market cap of $241.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $490.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.66. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $2,237,950.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,018,630.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total transaction of $4,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,470 shares of company stock worth $34,289,308 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

