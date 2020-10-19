GFG Capital LLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.6% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 135.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $63,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $24.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,907,086. The firm has a market cap of $210.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

