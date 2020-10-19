GFG Capital LLC Has $5.92 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group comprises 2.3% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,917,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,205,076,000 after acquiring an additional 310,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,310,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $834,417,000 after acquiring an additional 437,363 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,779,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $440,770,000 after acquiring an additional 325,862 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,204,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $408,240,000 after acquiring an additional 693,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,187,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,536,000 after acquiring an additional 447,454 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,622,139. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $23,045,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,613,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,512,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Bank of America cut their target price on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.95.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

