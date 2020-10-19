GFG Capital LLC Has $577,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

GFG Capital LLC reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEM. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,740,000. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $14,965,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,564,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,980,000 after purchasing an additional 146,956 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 106.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 279,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 144,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,479,000 after purchasing an additional 136,083 shares in the last quarter.

GEM stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,877. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.88. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $35.55.

