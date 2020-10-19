GFG Capital LLC Has $7.02 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

GFG Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 2.7% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 61,263 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after buying an additional 16,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Guggenheim upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.14. The company had a trading volume of 74,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,184,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.53, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.94.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

