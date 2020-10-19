GFG Capital LLC Has $7.72 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,885 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 3.0% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 138.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $572,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,099 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,547,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Starbucks by 88.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,929,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $507,686,000 after buying an additional 3,248,488 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $40,420,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Starbucks by 15.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,969 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

SBUX traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $89.26. The stock had a trading volume of 110,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,391,867. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.35 and a 200-day moving average of $78.11. The company has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

