GFG Capital LLC Has $785,000 Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

GFG Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,673. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.09. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.46.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

