GFG Capital LLC Has $906,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

GFG Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $284,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 27.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 66.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 179,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 488.2% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 5,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $486.00 to $581.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $336.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.42.

In other news, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total value of $2,907,278.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,195,304.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.48, for a total value of $12,483,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,985.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,187 shares of company stock valued at $33,294,276. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded up $3.71 on Monday, hitting $528.58. 13,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,321. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $531.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.67 billion, a PE ratio of 142.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

