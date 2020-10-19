GFG Capital LLC Has $996,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

GFG Capital LLC cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 36.3% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 71,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 19,035 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 126.8% in the third quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 107,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 60,094 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 263,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,362,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 144,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 55,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $43.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,479,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

