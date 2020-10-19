GFG Capital LLC Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,923 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.6% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 65.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in Netflix by 57.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 688.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $573.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, CSFB reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $514.80.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total value of $16,613,728.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,613,728.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $5,057,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524 shares in the company, valued at $265,023.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,544 shares of company stock worth $97,503,985. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $529.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,442,860. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $265.80 and a one year high of $575.37. The stock has a market cap of $234.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

