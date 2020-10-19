GFG Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,994 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Electronic Arts accounts for approximately 2.6% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 55,177 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 858.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 323,398 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,395,000 after buying an additional 289,671 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 29.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 196,919 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $20,973,000 after buying an additional 45,042 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.82. 17,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,924,100. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $147.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.83.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $31,167,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,167,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 588,368 shares of company stock worth $74,594,428. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.41.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

