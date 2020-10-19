GFG Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,011 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 0.5% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.54 on Monday, hitting $129.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,806,140. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $131.34. The company has a market capitalization of $199.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.42 and a 200-day moving average of $101.42.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $126.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.03.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 841,962 shares of company stock worth $103,292,012 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.