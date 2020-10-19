GFG Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,605 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 640.6% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its position in Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,585,569. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $151.33. The stock has a market cap of $410.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.