GFG Capital LLC Invests $217,000 in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 446.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Domino's Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Domino's Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domino's Pizza from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $403.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Domino's Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Domino's Pizza from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $441.00 price target on shares of Domino's Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Domino's Pizza from $333.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.86.

In other Domino's Pizza news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.36, for a total transaction of $1,048,400.00. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.80, for a total value of $467,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,125 shares of company stock valued at $4,201,177. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Domino's Pizza stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $399.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,821. Domino's Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.38 and a 1 year high of $435.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $405.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33.

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $967.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Domino's Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino's Pizza, Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Domino's Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

