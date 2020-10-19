GFG Capital LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

GFG Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 2.6% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 577,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,698,000 after purchasing an additional 57,410 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $5,210,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 202,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.54. The stock had a trading volume of 462,983 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.85. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

