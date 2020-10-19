GFG Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

GFG Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 267.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,496,000 after buying an additional 3,677,001 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $235.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,737. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.41.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

