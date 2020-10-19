GFG Capital LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $1,270,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 24.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 85,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 16,512 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLT stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.22. 23,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,865,974. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.41. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 745.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $3,840,180.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,850.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.65.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

