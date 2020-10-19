GFG Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 400.0% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,274,219. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $62.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $409,400.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

