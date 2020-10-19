GFG Capital LLC Purchases 21,696 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

GFG Capital LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,696 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 7.6% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. GFG Capital LLC owned 0.19% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $19,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 889,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,514,000 after purchasing an additional 250,485 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $534,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.88. 6,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,648. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.68 and a 200 day moving average of $63.46. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $72.47.

