GFG Capital LLC Purchases 3,684 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

GFG Capital LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 28,566,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,291,000 after acquiring an additional 929,961 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,997 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 10,338,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,669,000 after acquiring an additional 199,886 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 65.9% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,204 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,702,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,789,000 after acquiring an additional 119,763 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.98.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 357,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,516,008. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $94.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

