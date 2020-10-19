GFG Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

GFG Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,413 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth $3,827,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 57.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,813 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Autodesk by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 197,841 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,883,000 after acquiring an additional 77,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $7.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $267.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,944. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.04 and a 200-day moving average of $217.21. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $262.88. The firm has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADSK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.41.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,023,091.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,342 shares of company stock worth $2,714,897. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.