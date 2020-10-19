GFG Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

GFG Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 802 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 6,236.4% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,336,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $767,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,545 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Illumina by 1.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 937,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $347,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,299 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $243,431,000 after acquiring an additional 24,908 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in Illumina by 32.0% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 603,896 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $223,653,000 after acquiring an additional 146,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Illumina by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 581,313 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $215,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $327.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,258. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $326.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.92. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.72, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $404.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.07 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,738,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,277,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $11,384,970 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. UBS Group downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.65.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

