GFG Capital LLC Sells 1,586 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GFG Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises about 0.6% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Paypal by 40.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 20.1% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Paypal by 44.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 5.6% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Paypal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Paypal in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.10.

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $203.92. 112,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,670,150. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $212.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.63 and its 200-day moving average is $164.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

