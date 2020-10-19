GFG Capital LLC Sells 42 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

GFG Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $28,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 40.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $42,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $660.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,602. The company has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $573.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $541.06. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $659.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 29.83%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,248 shares of company stock worth $25,664,846 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.42.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.