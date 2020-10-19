GFG Capital LLC Sells 5,726 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

GFG Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,429 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $68,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 111.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James set a $17.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

FCX traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.74. 310,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,376,354. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

