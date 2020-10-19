GFG Capital LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,416 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $904,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Target by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 18,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,408 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.44. 37,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,110,314. The stock has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.60. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $167.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,624,422 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

