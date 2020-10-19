GFG Capital LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN)

GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. GFG Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFEN. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 45.3% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $478,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $380,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $257,000.

Get Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.12. 98,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,672. Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $72.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.