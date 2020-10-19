Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GVDBF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

OTCMKTS GVDBF remained flat at $$4,354.00 during trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4,318.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,788.84. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $2,748.00 and a 1 year high of $4,481.00.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

