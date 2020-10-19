Givaudan (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Given “Buy” Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Main First Bank upgraded Givaudan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Shares of Givaudan stock opened at $25.53 on Thursday. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $26.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.39.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and tile grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade external insulation finish systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.