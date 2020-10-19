Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on GBCI shares. ValuEngine cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,856.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry Leigh Cladouhos bought 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 80.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $76,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $35.03 on Monday. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $46.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 29.49%. The firm had revenue of $189.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.