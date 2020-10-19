Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,042,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up approximately 11.4% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $29,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $589,000. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 32,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $203,000.

NYSEARCA GSIE traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $28.80. 1,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,057. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67.

