Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €33.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Renault and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €30.25 ($35.59).

RNO opened at €23.87 ($28.08) on Friday. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($118.47). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is €21.24.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

