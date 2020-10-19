Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Holdings Increased by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 101,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 54,794 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 121.9% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $262.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.62.

Shares of GS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.45. The stock had a trading volume of 31,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,881. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

