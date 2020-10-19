Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $274.00

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $267.00 to $274.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $249.29.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $206.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.39. Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.41 and a 200-day moving average of $195.54.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 101,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after acquiring an additional 54,794 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 121.9% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

