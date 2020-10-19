GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.15.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $111,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $556,000.

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $52.05 on Monday. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $64.22.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.