Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Receives GBX 794 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 806 ($10.53).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GFTU. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.24) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.24) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Beaufort Securities raised their price target on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of LON:GFTU traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 679 ($8.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 709.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 657.87. Grafton Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 356 ($4.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 997 ($13.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

