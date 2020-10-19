Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B.Riley Securit reiterated a buy rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $18.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $950.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $232.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.60 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.16%. Analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,273,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 137.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 89,215 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 54.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 74,340 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 135.8% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 100,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.